Chicago Equity Partners LLC Sells 33,325 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Chicago Equity Partners LLC reduced its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 20.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 129,225 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 33,325 shares during the period. Oracle accounts for 0.6% of Chicago Equity Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Chicago Equity Partners LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $6,245,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 39,048,373 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,068,783,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378,211 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 33,922,351 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,797,206,000 after purchasing an additional 469,848 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 68.5% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 23,962,890 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,269,542,000 after purchasing an additional 9,739,302 shares during the period. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 22,608,727 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,197,810,000 after purchasing an additional 326,268 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,083,969,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on ORCL. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 target price (down previously from $56.00) on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. BNP Paribas raised shares of Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Oracle from $63.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.57.

In other news, Director Charles W. Moorman acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $45.23 per share, with a total value of $452,300.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 18,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $839,514.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles W. Moorman acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $48.59 per share, for a total transaction of $971,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 38,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,873,678.99. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 36.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Oracle stock traded up $0.41 during trading on Thursday, reaching $52.06. The stock had a trading volume of 1,088,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,354,182. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $39.71 and a 52-week high of $60.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $51.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31. The stock has a market cap of $166.30 billion, a PE ratio of 16.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.90.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.01. Oracle had a net margin of 27.06% and a return on equity of 64.68%. The company had revenue of $9.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.38%.

Oracle declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, March 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the enterprise software provider to repurchase up to 9.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

