Chicago Equity Partners LLC Sells 7,545 Shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

Chicago Equity Partners LLC cut its holdings in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 10.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,755 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,545 shares during the period. Chicago Equity Partners LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $4,705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Efficient Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 8,825.0% in the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 72.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Edward J. Rapp bought 2,875 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $91.75 per share, with a total value of $263,781.25. Also, SVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 23,024 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $2,072,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,748,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 8,825 shares of company stock worth $671,852. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on ABBV. Cowen upped their price objective on AbbVie from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on AbbVie from $106.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Friday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on AbbVie from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.50.

Shares of AbbVie stock traded up $1.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting $89.93. The stock had a trading volume of 7,589,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,589,596. The firm has a market cap of $123.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.82. AbbVie Inc has a 12 month low of $62.55 and a 12 month high of $97.86. The business’s 50-day moving average is $79.51 and its 200 day moving average is $84.85.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $8.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.31 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 24.77% and a negative return on equity of 165.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.14 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AbbVie Inc will post 9.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be paid a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.25%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.80%.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

