Chilton Investment Co. LLC Acquires 1,019,810 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Chilton Investment Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 389.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,281,719 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,019,810 shares during the period. Delta Air Lines makes up 1.4% of Chilton Investment Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Chilton Investment Co. LLC owned 0.20% of Delta Air Lines worth $36,567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DAL. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Security National Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Enterprise Financial Services Corp boosted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 1,074.1% during the fourth quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 681 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

Shares of Delta Air Lines stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $19.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 80,370,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,120,314. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.10 and a 12-month high of $63.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.53. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.02. The company has a market cap of $14.49 billion, a PE ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.27.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.21. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 25.95% and a net margin of 7.76%. The firm had revenue of $8.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -6.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 976,507 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $46.40 per share, with a total value of $45,309,924.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David S. Taylor acquired 2,000 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $53.67 per share, for a total transaction of $107,340.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $266,203.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 1,008,017 shares of company stock worth $46,108,962 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

DAL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on Delta Air Lines from $51.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Raymond James cut their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Stephens lifted their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. TheStreet downgraded Delta Air Lines from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.47.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its route network is centered on a system of hubs and markets at airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Minneapolis-St.

Recommended Story: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.