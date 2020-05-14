Chilton Investment Co. LLC Acquires 111,984 Shares of Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Chilton Investment Co. LLC lifted its position in Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 82.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 248,201 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 111,984 shares during the period. Ulta Beauty makes up about 1.7% of Chilton Investment Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Chilton Investment Co. LLC owned approximately 0.44% of Ulta Beauty worth $43,609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Regent Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 1,253 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. BancorpSouth Bank boosted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 1,260 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO. boosted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 1,296 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 28.0% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 224 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 830 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

ULTA traded up $3.08 on Thursday, reaching $200.70. The company had a trading volume of 1,310,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,191,465. Ulta Beauty Inc has a 1 year low of $124.05 and a 1 year high of $368.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.93 billion, a PE ratio of 16.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $199.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $239.33.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The specialty retailer reported $3.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.73 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 9.54% and a return on equity of 36.75%. Ulta Beauty’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.61 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Ulta Beauty Inc will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ulta Beauty declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, March 12th that permits the company to buyback $1.60 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the specialty retailer to purchase up to 12.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Ulta Beauty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $285.00 to $307.00 in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Nomura Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Ulta Beauty from $230.00 to $220.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. BidaskClub lowered Ulta Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised Ulta Beauty from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $205.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $258.65.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

