Chilton Investment Co. LLC Acquires 11,920 Shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Chilton Investment Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) by 7.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 168,936 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,920 shares during the period. Pool accounts for 1.3% of Chilton Investment Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Chilton Investment Co. LLC owned about 0.42% of Pool worth $33,242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Pool by 397.3% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 184 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in Pool by 4,114.3% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 295 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in Pool by 70.1% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 335 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its position in Pool by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 397 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its position in Pool by 189.4% during the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 573 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.31% of the company’s stock.

POOL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank upgraded Pool from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $247.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Stephens raised their price objective on Pool from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Pool from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Sidoti lowered Pool from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $207.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Pool from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.57.

In other Pool news, VP Romain Kenneth G. St sold 1,592 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.95, for a total value of $353,344.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 110,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,444,907.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Romain Kenneth G. St sold 18,302 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.76, for a total value of $4,076,953.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 112,442 shares in the company, valued at $25,047,579.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,897 shares of company stock worth $5,405,883 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ POOL traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $216.83. 18,799 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 287,739. The company has a market cap of $8.76 billion, a PE ratio of 34.41 and a beta of 0.74. Pool Co. has a one year low of $160.35 and a one year high of $238.23. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $200.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $209.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.90.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.06. Pool had a return on equity of 69.42% and a net margin of 7.92%. The business had revenue of $677.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $629.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Pool Co. will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. This is a boost from Pool’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.74%.

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also provides irrigation and landscape products. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Covington, LA.

