Chilton Investment Co. LLC Boosts Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Chilton Investment Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 432.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,951 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,008 shares during the period. Chilton Investment Co. LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $3,693,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Credit Agricole S A grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 85.8% during the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 210 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 616.2% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 265 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

NASDAQ:TXN traded up $0.93 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $110.00. 2,689,260 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,592,548. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.91. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $93.09 and a 52 week high of $135.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.16.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 57.45% and a net margin of 35.17%. The business’s revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 18th. Investors of record on Monday, May 4th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 1st. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.70%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TXN. Goldman Sachs Group cut Texas Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $123.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $112.00 to $111.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Texas Instruments from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Texas Instruments presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.13.

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 3,185 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.57, for a total transaction of $368,090.45. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 27,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,139,805.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

Recommended Story: What is the Bid-Ask Spread?

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.