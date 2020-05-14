Chilton Investment Co. LLC Boosts Stake in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)

Chilton Investment Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 320.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 271,156 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 206,681 shares during the period. Kansas City Southern accounts for about 1.3% of Chilton Investment Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Chilton Investment Co. LLC owned approximately 0.29% of Kansas City Southern worth $34,486,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Kansas City Southern in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Kansas City Southern during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Arden Trust Co acquired a new stake in Kansas City Southern in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kansas City Southern in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Kansas City Southern by 42.4% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 272 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Kansas City Southern alerts:

KSU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Kansas City Southern from $122.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Kansas City Southern from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. UBS Group lowered shares of Kansas City Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $147.00 to $139.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Kansas City Southern from $170.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern from $170.00 to $169.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Kansas City Southern currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.25.

Shares of NYSE:KSU traded down $2.41 during trading on Thursday, reaching $132.54. The stock had a trading volume of 663,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,444,682. Kansas City Southern has a 52 week low of $92.86 and a 52 week high of $178.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $148.47.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 17th. The transportation company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.18. Kansas City Southern had a net margin of 20.11% and a return on equity of 14.63%. The business had revenue of $731.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $716.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share. Kansas City Southern’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Kansas City Southern will post 6.83 EPS for the current year.

Kansas City Southern Profile

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

Read More: VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KSU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU).

Receive News & Ratings for Kansas City Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kansas City Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.