Chilton Investment Co. LLC Boosts Stock Position in O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Chilton Investment Co. LLC boosted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 2,014.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,336 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,678 shares during the period. Chilton Investment Co. LLC owned about 0.10% of O’Reilly Automotive worth $23,282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Cedar Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 86.7% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 84 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 88 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. 84.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America upped their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $375.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Wolfe Research cut O’Reilly Automotive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Nomura Securities decreased their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $360.00 to $350.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, UBS Group lowered O’Reilly Automotive to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. O’Reilly Automotive presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $401.44.

Shares of ORLY stock traded up $5.45 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $395.34. The stock had a trading volume of 371,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 922,521. O’Reilly Automotive Inc has a one year low of $251.51 and a one year high of $454.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.35, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $351.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $399.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.76, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.05.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $3.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.86 by $0.11. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 670.84% and a net margin of 13.41%. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive Inc will post 16.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

O’Reilly Automotive declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 5th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the specialty retailer to purchase up to 3.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CEO Gregory D. Johnson sold 3,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.30, for a total value of $1,350,612.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 7,734 shares in the company, valued at $3,095,920.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Larry Lee Ellis sold 1,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.55, for a total value of $413,227.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,846.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,590 shares of company stock worth $5,211,814 over the last three months. 2.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, and temperature control and water pumps; maintenance items comprising antifreeze and lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

