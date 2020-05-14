Chilton Investment Co. LLC Buys 13,923 Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Chilton Investment Co. LLC lifted its stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 22.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,352 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,923 shares during the period. Chilton Investment Co. LLC owned about 0.07% of Tractor Supply worth $6,456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 3,525.0% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 290 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC bought a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.70% of the company’s stock.

TSCO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $97.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Telsey Advisory Group raised shares of Tractor Supply from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $101.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective (up from $90.00) on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Loop Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.88.

In other news, SVP Christi C. Korzekwa sold 896 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $94,080.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,185,135. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Christi C. Korzekwa sold 17,102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $1,881,220.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,747,790. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 265,432 shares of company stock worth $27,936,293 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TSCO traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $106.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 866,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,771,934. Tractor Supply has a fifty-two week low of $63.89 and a fifty-two week high of $114.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $92.94 and its 200-day moving average is $93.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $12.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.95.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 38.38%. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. Tractor Supply’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 4.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.91%.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

