Chilton Investment Co. LLC Grows Stake in Ingevity Corp (NYSE:NGVT)

Chilton Investment Co. LLC grew its holdings in Ingevity Corp (NYSE:NGVT) by 10.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 478,771 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 45,200 shares during the quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC owned approximately 1.16% of Ingevity worth $16,853,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NGVT. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in Ingevity by 87.5% during the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 37,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after buying an additional 17,710 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in shares of Ingevity in the first quarter worth about $325,000. Aperture Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ingevity in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,108,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ingevity by 765.4% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 33,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 29,246 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Ingevity by 13.2% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 27,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after buying an additional 3,218 shares during the period. 93.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ingevity alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Ingevity from $67.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Loop Capital upgraded Ingevity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 24th. TheStreet lowered Ingevity from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Ingevity from $43.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on Ingevity from $112.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ingevity presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.33.

Shares of NYSE NGVT traded up $0.83 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $44.96. The stock had a trading volume of 26,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 610,078. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 3.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.07. Ingevity Corp has a twelve month low of $24.92 and a twelve month high of $108.20. The firm has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 2.47.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.28. Ingevity had a return on equity of 45.48% and a net margin of 15.82%. The firm had revenue of $288.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Ingevity Corp will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Frederick J. Lynch purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $46.74 per share, with a total value of $233,700.00. Also, Director Diane H. Gulyas purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $48.21 per share, for a total transaction of $48,210.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 10,028 shares of company stock worth $472,860. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ingevity Profile

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and carbon materials in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Performance Materials and Performance Chemicals. The Performance Materials segment engineers, manufactures, and sells hardwood-based and chemically activated carbon products primarily for use in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, trucks, motorcycles, and boats.

Recommended Story: Reverse Stock Split

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NGVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ingevity Corp (NYSE:NGVT).

Receive News & Ratings for Ingevity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingevity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.