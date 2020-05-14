Chilton Investment Co. LLC Has $73.28 Million Holdings in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Chilton Investment Co. LLC lessened its holdings in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) by 14.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 226,130 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 39,569 shares during the period. Domino’s Pizza accounts for 2.8% of Chilton Investment Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Chilton Investment Co. LLC owned about 0.58% of Domino’s Pizza worth $73,282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,531,515 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,331,268,000 after acquiring an additional 43,318 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Domino’s Pizza by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,530,605 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $449,660,000 after buying an additional 57,585 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Domino’s Pizza by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,341,963 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $394,242,000 after buying an additional 9,073 shares during the period. Jackson Square Partners LLC increased its position in Domino’s Pizza by 34.2% during the 4th quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 1,304,550 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $383,250,000 after buying an additional 332,095 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the fourth quarter worth $155,776,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Domino's Pizza alerts:

NYSE DPZ traded down $11.09 during trading on Thursday, reaching $373.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 78,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,067,540. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.99 billion, a PE ratio of 36.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $351.90 and a 200 day moving average of $309.58. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a one year low of $220.90 and a one year high of $387.85.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $3.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.75. The business had revenue of $873.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $869.66 million. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 11.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.20 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 10.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.60%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DPZ. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $325.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $287.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $405.00 price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $300.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $365.07.

In other news, COO Russell J. Weiner sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.00, for a total transaction of $7,475,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 45,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,684,034. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard E. Allison, Jr. sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.25, for a total value of $10,837,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 71,538 shares of company stock worth $24,403,278 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

Domino’s Pizza Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

Featured Article: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DPZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.