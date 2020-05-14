Chilton Investment Co. LLC Lowers Holdings in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)

Chilton Investment Co. LLC decreased its position in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,094,584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 23,671 shares during the period. Ball makes up 7.6% of Chilton Investment Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Chilton Investment Co. LLC owned 0.95% of Ball worth $200,096,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Ball during the 4th quarter worth $3,234,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its position in shares of Ball by 125.1% in the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ball in the first quarter worth $28,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Ball by 117.6% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in shares of Ball in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Ball alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on Ball from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Ball from $88.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Ball from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $77.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on Ball from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Ball from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ball currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.70.

In other news, Chairman John A. Hayes sold 16,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.93, for a total transaction of $1,268,652.63. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 502,467 shares in the company, valued at $38,654,786.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

BLL stock traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $61.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 69,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,587,250. The company has a market cap of $20.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.49. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $65.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77. Ball Co. has a 12 month low of $51.26 and a 12 month high of $82.82.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. Ball had a return on equity of 28.11% and a net margin of 4.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ball Co. will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. Ball’s payout ratio is currently 23.72%.

Ball Company Profile

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

Featured Article: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL).

Receive News & Ratings for Ball Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ball and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.