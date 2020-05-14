Chilton Investment Co. LLC Makes New Investment in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Chilton Investment Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 28,110 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $37,817,000. Booking comprises 1.4% of Chilton Investment Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Chilton Investment Co. LLC owned 0.07% of Booking at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its stake in Booking by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 320 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL increased its position in Booking by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 1,294 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,657,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the period. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in Booking by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 94 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Booking by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 238 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Wealth Planning LLC increased its position in Booking by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 114 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the period. 92.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BKNG stock traded up $5.54 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1,371.61. The stock had a trading volume of 528,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 619,215. Booking Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $1,107.29 and a one year high of $2,094.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1,374.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,759.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.25, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.03.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $3.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.12 by ($2.35). Booking had a return on equity of 78.22% and a net margin of 23.43%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $11.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 36.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on BKNG shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,750.00 price objective (down from $2,000.00) on shares of Booking in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Booking from $2,300.00 to $2,067.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Booking from $2,050.00 to $1,720.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Booking from $2,200.00 to $2,050.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Wedbush cut their target price on Booking from $2,000.00 to $1,750.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,740.57.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

