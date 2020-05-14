Chilton Investment Co. LLC Purchases 231,357 Shares of Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL)

Chilton Investment Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) by 1,822.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 244,050 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 231,357 shares during the quarter. Estee Lauder Companies accounts for 1.5% of Chilton Investment Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Chilton Investment Co. LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Estee Lauder Companies worth $38,887,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Estee Lauder Companies by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 399,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,618,000 after acquiring an additional 2,326 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Estee Lauder Companies by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 740,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,038,000 after acquiring an additional 81,871 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA raised its stake in Estee Lauder Companies by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 5,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $914,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Estee Lauder Companies by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,476,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,191,277,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419,618 shares during the period. Finally, FineMark National Bank & Trust increased its position in Estee Lauder Companies by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 3,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. 54.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Estee Lauder Companies from $230.00 to $208.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a research report on Sunday, February 9th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $235.00 price target on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Estee Lauder Companies from $190.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Estee Lauder Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $187.05.

In other Estee Lauder Companies news, Director Jane Lauder sold 35,596 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.45, for a total value of $6,102,934.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 82,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,218,348.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Alexandra C. Trower sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.08, for a total value of $896,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EL stock traded up $0.79 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $163.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 96,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,286,520. The company has a market cap of $62.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $165.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $189.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Estee Lauder Companies Inc has a 12 month low of $137.01 and a 12 month high of $220.42.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.12. Estee Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 43.18% and a net margin of 8.43%. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.55 earnings per share. Estee Lauder Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Estee Lauder Companies Inc will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care products, exfoliators, acne care products, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, including lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

