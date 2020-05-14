Chilton Investment Co. LLC Purchases 343,837 Shares of CarMax, Inc (NYSE:KMX)

Chilton Investment Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of CarMax, Inc (NYSE:KMX) by 311.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 454,201 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 343,837 shares during the quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC owned about 0.28% of CarMax worth $24,450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CarMax during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CarMax during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in CarMax by 373.8% in the 1st quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in CarMax in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in CarMax by 446.4% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KMX traded up $0.38 during trading on Thursday, reaching $74.33. The stock had a trading volume of 150,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,956,093. CarMax, Inc has a 52 week low of $37.59 and a 52 week high of $103.18. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.08.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 2nd. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.17. CarMax had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 24.46%. The business had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. CarMax’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that CarMax, Inc will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on KMX shares. Wedbush upgraded shares of CarMax from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $70.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of CarMax from $112.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of CarMax from $115.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of CarMax from $100.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of CarMax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.25.

In related news, Director Shira Goodman purchased 1,550 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $63.91 per share, for a total transaction of $99,060.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,439 shares in the company, valued at $1,689,716.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About CarMax

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

