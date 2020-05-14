Chilton Investment Co. LLC Sells 245,495 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Chilton Investment Co. LLC reduced its stake in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 12.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,699,928 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 245,495 shares during the quarter. CSX comprises approximately 3.7% of Chilton Investment Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Chilton Investment Co. LLC owned about 0.22% of CSX worth $97,406,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CSX. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in CSX in the fourth quarter valued at $12,640,810,000. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in CSX by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 56,795,417 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,109,716,000 after buying an additional 3,447,915 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of CSX by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 54,198,951 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,921,836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724,829 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of CSX by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,946,217 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,456,348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CSX by 3.6% during the first quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 12,605,691 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $722,306,000 after buying an additional 443,169 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CSX shares. Cfra raised their price target on shares of CSX from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. BidaskClub raised shares of CSX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of CSX from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of CSX from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target on shares of CSX in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.65.

NASDAQ CSX traded up $0.08 on Thursday, hitting $62.41. 2,396,910 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,370,086. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $61.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.42. The company has a market cap of $50.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. CSX Co. has a 1-year low of $46.81 and a 1-year high of $80.62.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. CSX had a net margin of 27.74% and a return on equity of 27.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.94%.

In other CSX news, Director Paul C. Hilal sold 700,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.31, for a total transaction of $47,817,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $716,503.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services, as well as transports intermodal containers and trailers. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants.

