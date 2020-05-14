Chilton Investment Co. LLC Sells 312 Shares of Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW)

Chilton Investment Co. LLC lessened its position in Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) by 0.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 425,042 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 312 shares during the period. Sherwin-Williams makes up 7.4% of Chilton Investment Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Chilton Investment Co. LLC owned approximately 0.47% of Sherwin-Williams worth $195,315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 141 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 428 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,086 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 221 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 50 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. 77.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SHW traded down $4.30 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $544.02. The stock had a trading volume of 403,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 710,018. The company has a market capitalization of $48.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.22. Sherwin-Williams Co has a 12-month low of $325.43 and a 12-month high of $599.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $491.59 and its 200 day moving average is $547.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.95 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.11 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 53.04% and a net margin of 8.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.60 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Sherwin-Williams Co will post 19.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be paid a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 21st. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is currently 25.38%.

In other Sherwin-Williams news, insider Aaron M. Erter sold 935 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $534.70, for a total value of $499,944.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jane M. Cronin sold 908 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.14, for a total transaction of $446,863.12. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,915 shares in the company, valued at $1,434,588.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on SHW shares. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $480.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $590.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $620.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $574.39.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors and do-it-yourself homeowners.

