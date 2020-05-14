Chilton Investment Co. LLC Trims Position in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)

Chilton Investment Co. LLC decreased its position in shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,923,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 20,774 shares during the period. Bank of America accounts for approximately 2.4% of Chilton Investment Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Chilton Investment Co. LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $62,073,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC increased its position in Bank of America by 208.0% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 1,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares during the last quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Firestone Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 39.0% in the 1st quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 1,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the period. 71.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Bank of America from $40.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Friday, April 17th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bank of America has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.74.

NYSE:BAC traded up $0.83 on Thursday, hitting $21.71. 69,831,969 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 76,931,281. The stock has a market capitalization of $184.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.60. Bank of America Corp has a 52 week low of $17.95 and a 52 week high of $35.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.84.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $22.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.58 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 21.64%. The company’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bank of America Corp will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. Bank of America’s payout ratio is presently 24.49%.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

