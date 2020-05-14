Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the thirty-six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $851.22.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CMG. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Friday, April 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $903.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $727.00 to $783.00 in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research restated a “sell” rating and issued a $822.38 price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Maxim Group increased their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $875.00 to $920.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $904.00 to $986.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 5th.

Shares of NYSE:CMG opened at $902.59 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $778.74 and a 200-day moving average of $799.45. The company has a market capitalization of $25.93 billion, a PE ratio of 75.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.62. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 52-week low of $415.00 and a 52-week high of $966.00.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The restaurant operator reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.79 by ($0.71). The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 23.90% and a net margin of 5.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.40 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 7.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 687 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $750.00, for a total value of $515,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 21,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,008,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Jack Hartung sold 4,063 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $915.03, for a total transaction of $3,717,766.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 45,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,393,212.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 371,520 shares of company stock worth $327,059,976. 2.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CMG. Retirement Network purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 300.0% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 52 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.85% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 2,491 restaurants, including 2,452 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 37 Chipotle restaurants internationally, and two non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

