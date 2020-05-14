Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Rating Reiterated by Piper Sandler

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Piper Sandler in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a $850.00 price target on the restaurant operator’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 6.18% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $602.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,000.00 to $969.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Stephens started coverage on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $780.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill to $1,050.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chipotle Mexican Grill currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $840.57.

NYSE:CMG opened at $906.00 on Thursday. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a fifty-two week low of $415.00 and a fifty-two week high of $966.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.59, a P/E/G ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.62. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $778.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $799.45.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The restaurant operator reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by ($0.71). The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 23.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.40 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 7.46 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Scott Boatwright sold 2,521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $896.52, for a total transaction of $2,260,126.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,470,184.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 803 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $858.77, for a total transaction of $689,592.31. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,329,586.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 371,520 shares of company stock valued at $327,059,976 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Network acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 300.0% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 52 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. 90.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 2,491 restaurants, including 2,452 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 37 Chipotle restaurants internationally, and two non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

