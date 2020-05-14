Choice Hotels International Inc Expected to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.26 Per Share (NYSE:CHH)

Choice Hotels International Inc (NYSE:CHH) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for Choice Hotels International in a report released on Tuesday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.26 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.29. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Choice Hotels International’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.63 EPS and Q2 2021 earnings at $0.92 EPS.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $218.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.87 million. Choice Hotels International had a net margin of 19.99% and a negative return on equity of 249.37%. Choice Hotels International’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 EPS.

CHH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Choice Hotels International from $85.00 to $59.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Choice Hotels International from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on Choice Hotels International from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on Choice Hotels International from $95.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet lowered Choice Hotels International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.92.

Shares of CHH traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $68.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 570,700. The firm has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.16, a P/E/G ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 1.36. Choice Hotels International has a 1-year low of $46.25 and a 1-year high of $109.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of $68.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.56.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 1st. Choice Hotels International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.83%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in Choice Hotels International during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in Choice Hotels International during the first quarter worth about $61,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 1,032.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 1,032 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 11.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 7.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.16% of the company’s stock.

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Corporate & Other segments. The company franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Cambria Hotels, V8 Hotel Köln @Motorworld, Quality Hotel Ostrava, Hotel Aquarius Venice, and Ascend Hotel Collection.

