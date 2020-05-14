Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Shares Sold by BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. decreased its holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 28.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,003 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,101 shares during the quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $3,338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CHD. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Church & Dwight in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Busey Wealth Management purchased a new position in Church & Dwight in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Church & Dwight by 1,019.0% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Church & Dwight in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. 82.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Church & Dwight stock traded down $0.41 on Thursday, hitting $72.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,862,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,897,158. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.03. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.98 and a 1 year high of $80.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $69.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.58. The company has a market capitalization of $18.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.31.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.06. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 24.62% and a net margin of 14.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. Church & Dwight’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.87%.

In related news, Director James Craigie sold 200,000 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.17, for a total value of $14,234,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 209,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,932,818.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ravichandra Krishnamu Saligram sold 16,000 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.60, for a total value of $1,145,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 61,154 shares in the company, valued at $4,378,626.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 362,660 shares of company stock valued at $26,145,808. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CHD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays reduced their target price on Church & Dwight from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on Church & Dwight from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Church & Dwight from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.82.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

