Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) Short Interest Down 5.6% in April

Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,030,000 shares, a decline of 5.6% from the April 15th total of 4,270,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,190,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days. Currently, 2.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

NYSE:CIEN traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $46.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,168,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,043,684. Ciena has a fifty-two week low of $30.58 and a fifty-two week high of $49.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $44.16 and its 200-day moving average is $41.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 2.62. The firm has a market cap of $7.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.85.

Get Ciena alerts:

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.14. Ciena had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 14.68%. The company had revenue of $832.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $818.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. Ciena’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Ciena will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CIEN. B. Riley lowered shares of Ciena from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Ciena from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ciena from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Ciena from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Nomura Securities reduced their target price on shares of Ciena from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.55.

In related news, SVP Scott Mcfeely sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.83, for a total value of $72,811.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP David M. Rothenstein sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.26, for a total transaction of $108,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,681 shares of company stock valued at $1,432,795 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Ciena in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in Ciena by 102.1% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 857 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Ciena in the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Ciena in the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in Ciena by 75.6% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,730 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

Ciena Company Profile

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking solutions optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

See Also: What is a Stop Order?

Receive News & Ratings for Ciena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ciena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.