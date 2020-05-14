Cincinnati Bell Inc. (NYSE:CBB) Short Interest Update

Cincinnati Bell Inc. (NYSE:CBB) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,420,000 shares, a decline of 10.2% from the April 15th total of 3,810,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 944,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.6 days. Currently, 7.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Bell by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 305,186 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,196,000 after acquiring an additional 7,420 shares in the last quarter. CNH Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cincinnati Bell in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,255,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Bell by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 165,873 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,737,000 after acquiring an additional 8,011 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of Cincinnati Bell in the 4th quarter worth approximately $117,000. Finally, FIL Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Cincinnati Bell in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,853,000. 97.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CBB traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $14.72. 742,900 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 947,505. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.23. The company has a market cap of $744.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.87 and a beta of 0.78. Cincinnati Bell has a 1-year low of $3.19 and a 1-year high of $16.05.

Cincinnati Bell (NYSE:CBB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.32. The company had revenue of $380.00 million for the quarter.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CBB. ValuEngine upgraded Cincinnati Bell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Cfra lowered their price target on Cincinnati Bell from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Cincinnati Bell from $12.50 to $15.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cincinnati Bell in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Cincinnati Bell presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.17.

Cincinnati Bell Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides diversified telecommunications and technology services to residential and business customers in the United States. It operates in two segments, Entertainment and Communications, and IT Services and Hardware. The Entertainment and Communications segment offers data services, including high-speed Internet access, data transport, and interconnection services, as well as metro-Ethernet products; and voice local services, as well as long distance, digital trunking, switched access, and other value-added services, such as caller identification, voicemail, call waiting, and call return.

