Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Position Increased by Sawyer & Company Inc

Sawyer & Company Inc raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 7.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,200 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,085 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems accounts for 1.4% of Sawyer & Company Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Sawyer & Company Inc’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,738,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 1.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 323,155,278 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,703,234,000 after buying an additional 5,966,755 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 187,545,264 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,994,671,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132,414 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 61,424,001 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,940,106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272,644 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,297,257,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 36,607,406 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,755,691,000 after purchasing an additional 4,244,954 shares during the period. 72.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on CSCO shares. Nomura increased their price target on Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Standpoint Research raised Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Cisco Systems from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.08.

Shares of CSCO stock traded up $1.90 during trading on Thursday, reaching $43.85. 50,141,798 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,485,113. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.32 billion, a PE ratio of 17.07, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.97. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.40 and a twelve month high of $58.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $41.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.33.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $11.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.87 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 36.40% and a net margin of 21.44%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Maria Martinez sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.53, for a total transaction of $232,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 199,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,274,406.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 3,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.53, for a total value of $181,932.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 78,910 shares of company stock valued at $3,296,482 over the last 90 days. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

