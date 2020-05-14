Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Acquired by Alta Capital Management LLC

Alta Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 75.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 85,363 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,746 shares during the quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $3,355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CSCO. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 43,434 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,086,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 88,550 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,247,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in Cisco Systems by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 487,568 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $23,384,000 after purchasing an additional 10,922 shares during the period. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Cisco Systems by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 42,271 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,027,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the period. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its position in Cisco Systems by 106.6% during the 4th quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 31,371 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,505,000 after purchasing an additional 16,190 shares during the period. 72.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Maria Martinez sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.53, for a total transaction of $232,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 199,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,274,406.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 3,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.53, for a total transaction of $181,932.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 78,910 shares of company stock valued at $3,296,482. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO traded up $1.90 during trading on Thursday, reaching $43.85. 50,374,165 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,485,113. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.33. The firm has a market cap of $182.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.97. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.40 and a 1-year high of $58.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $11.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.87 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 36.40%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on CSCO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Cisco Systems from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays upped their price target on Cisco Systems from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup upped their price target on Cisco Systems from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Nomura increased their target price on Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.08.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

