Cisco Systems Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Investors bought 151,914 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 100% compared to the typical volume of 75,957 call options.

CSCO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. BidaskClub lowered shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cisco Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.08.

Shares of CSCO traded up $1.69 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $43.64. 33,031,042 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,485,113. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $41.00 and a 200-day moving average of $44.33. The firm has a market cap of $182.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.26, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.97. Cisco Systems has a one year low of $32.40 and a one year high of $58.26.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $11.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.87 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 36.40%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cisco Systems will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Maria Martinez sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.53, for a total transaction of $232,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 199,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,274,406.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 3,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.53, for a total transaction of $181,932.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 78,910 shares of company stock valued at $3,296,482 in the last 90 days. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CSCO. Permanens Capital L.P. bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cisco Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Cisco Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co grew its position in Cisco Systems by 59.5% during the fourth quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 804 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.22% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

