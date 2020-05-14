Citadel Price Reaches $0.0020 on Exchanges (CTL)

Citadel (CURRENCY:CTL) traded down 10.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on May 14th. Citadel has a total market capitalization of $22,197.54 and approximately $69.00 worth of Citadel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Citadel coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000021 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Citadel has traded 19.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Citadel alerts:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000054 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000019 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Citadel Profile

Citadel (CRYPTO:CTL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 31st, 2018. Citadel’s total supply is 10,969,269 coins. Citadel’s official website is citadelplatform.io. Citadel’s official Twitter account is @Citadel_Team and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Citadel Coin Trading

Citadel can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Citadel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Citadel should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Citadel using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Citadel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Citadel and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.