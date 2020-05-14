Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) was the target of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 25,380,000 shares, a growth of 5.7% from the April 15th total of 24,020,000 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 26,250,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Shares of C stock traded up $1.46 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $42.06. The stock had a trading volume of 40,936,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,847,486. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. Citigroup has a 1-year low of $32.00 and a 1-year high of $83.11. The firm has a market cap of $96.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.83, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.67 and its 200-day moving average is $65.60.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $20.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.98 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 9.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.87 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Citigroup will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 4th will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 1st. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.85%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.91%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 71.6% in the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Citigroup in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Citigroup by 47.1% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 79.83% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on C. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Citigroup from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. TheStreet downgraded Citigroup from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Cfra upgraded Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $71.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Societe Generale raised shares of Citigroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Citigroup has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.68.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

