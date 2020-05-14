Citigroup Increases ADT (NYSE:ADT) Price Target to $6.25

ADT (NYSE:ADT) had its price target upped by research analysts at Citigroup from $4.50 to $6.25 in a report issued on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the security and automation business’ stock. Citigroup‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 12.41% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on ADT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ADT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on ADT from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 6th. TheStreet lowered ADT from a “c-” rating to a “d-” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. ValuEngine lowered ADT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of ADT in a report on Sunday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ADT presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.78.

Shares of ADT stock opened at $5.56 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.58. ADT has a 1 year low of $3.40 and a 1 year high of $9.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of -6.35 and a beta of 2.20.

ADT (NYSE:ADT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The security and automation business reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.28). ADT had a negative return on equity of 3.45% and a negative net margin of 12.53%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that ADT will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ADT. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in ADT by 60.2% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,131 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,553 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in ADT during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Successful Portfolios LLC bought a new stake in ADT during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in ADT during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Frontier Investment Mgmt Co. bought a new stake in ADT during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $65,000. 95.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ADT Company Profile

ADT Inc provides security and automation solutions for homes and businesses in the United States and Canada. It provides a range of fire detection, fire suppression, video surveillance, and access control systems to residential, commercial, and multi-site customers. The company primarily offers monitored security and automation solutions, including the installation and monitoring of security and premises automation systems designed to detect intrusion, control access, sense movement, smoke, fire, carbon monoxide, flooding, temperature, and other environmental conditions and hazards; and address personal emergencies such as injuries, medical emergencies, or incapacitation.

