CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH (NYSE:CCO) Price Target Raised to $0.90

CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH (NYSE:CCO) had its price objective increased by research analysts at Citigroup to $0.90 in a report issued on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Citigroup‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 9.20% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. CIBC upgraded CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH to an “outperformer” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH from $1.00 to $2.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.43.

Get CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH alerts:

NYSE CCO traded down $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $0.82. 4,099 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,044,965. CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH has a 52-week low of $0.36 and a 52-week high of $5.47. The company has a market capitalization of $396.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 2.12. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.03.

CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH (NYSE:CCO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The business services provider reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $550.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $522.10 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 18,017,259 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,532,000 after buying an additional 659,200 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH by 1.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,195,429 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,246,000 after acquiring an additional 103,986 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH in the first quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH in the first quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH during the 1st quarter worth $53,000. 98.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc, an outdoor advertising company, owns and operates advertising display faces in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Americas Outdoor Advertising and International Outdoor Advertising. The company offers advertising services through billboards, including bulletins and posters; transit displays, which are advertising surfaces on various types of vehicles or within transit systems; street furniture displays, such as advertising surfaces on bus shelters, information kiosks, freestanding units, and other public structures; and other displays comprising spectaculars and wallscapes, as well as retail and other small displays.

Featured Story: Limitations to arbitrage trading

Receive News & Ratings for CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.