Citigroup Raises Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD) Price Target to $15.00

Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD) had its price target raised by equities researchers at Citigroup from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Citigroup‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 0.40% from the stock’s current price.

GSBD has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James downgraded Goldman Sachs BDC from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded Goldman Sachs BDC from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Goldman Sachs BDC from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Goldman Sachs BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Goldman Sachs BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Goldman Sachs BDC currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.81.

GSBD stock opened at $14.94 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $609.26 million, a PE ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 1.45. Goldman Sachs BDC has a 1-year low of $8.00 and a 1-year high of $22.50.

Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $31.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.03 million. Goldman Sachs BDC had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 24.55%. On average, analysts forecast that Goldman Sachs BDC will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Goldman Sachs BDC news, EVP Jordan Walter purchased 2,845 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.51 per share, with a total value of $35,590.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,577 shares in the company, valued at $57,258.27. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ross Jay Kari purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.81 per share, for a total transaction of $59,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $177,870.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 24,289 shares of company stock worth $313,833. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs BDC during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 62.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC during the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC during the first quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Lucia Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 200.0% during the first quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. 35.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc is a business development company specializing in middle market and mezzanine investment in private companies. It seeks to make capital appreciation through direct originations of secured debt, senior secured debt, junior secured debt, including first lien, first lien/last-out unitranche and second lien debt, unsecured debt, including mezzanine debt and, to a lesser extent, investments in equities.

