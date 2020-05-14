Citizens Community Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:CZWI) Shares Sold by THB Asset Management

THB Asset Management decreased its holdings in Citizens Community Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:CZWI) by 19.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 190,707 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 47,263 shares during the period. THB Asset Management owned approximately 1.71% of Citizens Community Bancorp worth $1,230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CZWI. Fourthstone LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,208,000. Banc Funds Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 597,825 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,305,000 after buying an additional 52,052 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $308,000. Southside Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Southside Capital LLC now owns 150,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after buying an additional 19,607 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 321,607 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,930,000 after buying an additional 17,607 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CZWI shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Citizens Community Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of Citizens Community Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Citizens Community Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st.

Citizens Community Bancorp stock traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $7.29. 555 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,319. The company has a market cap of $90.99 million, a P/E ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 1.06. Citizens Community Bancorp Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.26 and a twelve month high of $12.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.54 and a 200-day moving average of $10.30.

Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. Citizens Community Bancorp had a net margin of 13.92% and a return on equity of 7.83%. The company had revenue of $16.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.95 million. Equities research analysts expect that Citizens Community Bancorp Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Citizens Community Bancorp Profile

Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for Citizens Community Federal N.A. that provides various consumer, commercial, and agricultural banking products and services in Wisconsin, Minnesota, and Michigan. It accepts various deposit products, including demand deposits, savings and money-market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

