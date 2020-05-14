Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG) Shares Bought by ING Groep NV

ING Groep NV lifted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG) by 452.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 164,857 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 135,039 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $3,101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN raised its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 251.3% during the 1st quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 1,398 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. 96.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Shivan S. Subramaniam purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.62 per share, with a total value of $98,480.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 47,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,179,888.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles John Koch purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.76 per share, with a total value of $98,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 88,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,757,138.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 24,165 shares of company stock worth $562,136. 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CFG shares. UBS Group raised Citizens Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $44.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Stephens lifted their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Argus cut their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $44.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Compass Point started coverage on Citizens Financial Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.95.

Shares of CFG stock traded up $0.82 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $20.15. The company had a trading volume of 7,656,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,224,948. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.41. Citizens Financial Group Inc has a 52-week low of $14.12 and a 52-week high of $41.29. The stock has a market cap of $8.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.88, a PEG ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 17th. The bank reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.17). Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 17.23% and a return on equity of 6.89%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Citizens Financial Group Inc will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 29th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 28th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.74%. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is 40.63%.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association and Citizens Bank of Pennsylvania that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

