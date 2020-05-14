Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG) Stock Holdings Boosted by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 564,519 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,402 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.13% of Citizens Financial Group worth $10,619,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 39.0% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,825,367 shares of the bank’s stock worth $195,958,000 after acquiring an additional 1,353,217 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 582,721 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,664,000 after acquiring an additional 4,271 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 14,945 shares of the bank’s stock worth $607,000 after acquiring an additional 1,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth about $117,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Citizens Financial Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE CFG opened at $19.33 on Thursday. Citizens Financial Group Inc has a twelve month low of $14.12 and a twelve month high of $41.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $8.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.60, a PEG ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 1.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.41.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 17th. The bank reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.17). Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 17.23% and a return on equity of 6.89%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Citizens Financial Group Inc will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 29th were issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 28th. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is 40.63%.

In other Citizens Financial Group news, insider Brendan Coughlin sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.21, for a total transaction of $99,945.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 77,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,717,899.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Shivan S. Subramaniam acquired 4,000 shares of Citizens Financial Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.62 per share, with a total value of $98,480.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 47,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,179,888.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 24,165 shares of company stock valued at $562,136 over the last three months. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on CFG. ValuEngine lowered shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Argus decreased their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $44.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.95.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association and Citizens Bank of Pennsylvania that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

See Also: Range Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.