ClearBridge Energy MLP Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:CTR) Shares Sold by Oxbow Advisors LLC

Oxbow Advisors LLC cut its stake in ClearBridge Energy MLP Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:CTR) by 77.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 740,510 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 2,509,027 shares during the period. Oxbow Advisors LLC’s holdings in ClearBridge Energy MLP Total Return Fund were worth $1,022,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in ClearBridge Energy MLP Total Return Fund by 11.5% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 37,001 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 3,828 shares in the last quarter. Doliver Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of ClearBridge Energy MLP Total Return Fund by 109.9% during the first quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 40,277 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 21,085 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of ClearBridge Energy MLP Total Return Fund by 39.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 802,572 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,108,000 after buying an additional 228,879 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of ClearBridge Energy MLP Total Return Fund by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 760,694 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,534,000 after buying an additional 57,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of ClearBridge Energy MLP Total Return Fund by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 249,910 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,147,000 after buying an additional 19,420 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:CTR traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $2.46. The company had a trading volume of 22,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 414,282. ClearBridge Energy MLP Total Return Fund Inc. has a one year low of $0.70 and a one year high of $9.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.26.

ClearBridge Energy MLP Total Return Fund Company Profile

ClearBridge Energy MLP Total Return Fund Inc is an open ended equity mutual fund of funds launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by ClearBridge Investments, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

