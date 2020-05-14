Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) Stock Holdings Increased by Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) by 9.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,521 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,516 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Clorox were worth $3,036,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Clorox by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 35,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,199,000 after purchasing an additional 2,388 shares in the last quarter. TCF National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Clorox by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. TCF National Bank now owns 12,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,151,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. raised its holdings in shares of Clorox by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 5,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Clorox by 41.1% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 70,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,204,000 after purchasing an additional 20,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Clorox by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 261,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,333,000 after purchasing an additional 3,065 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.05% of the company’s stock.

CLX traded down $0.53 on Thursday, reaching $206.21. 1,361,509 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,147,535. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $187.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $164.61. Clorox Co has a 52-week low of $144.12 and a 52-week high of $214.26. The company has a market cap of $26.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.22, a PEG ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 13.67% and a return on equity of 147.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Clorox Co will post 6.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CLX shares. Argus upgraded shares of Clorox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 9th. Cfra boosted their price target on shares of Clorox from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Clorox from $155.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of Clorox from $147.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Clorox from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Clorox has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.23.

In other Clorox news, SVP William S. Bailey sold 7,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.53, for a total value of $1,653,806.57. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,148,645.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Benno O. Dorer sold 252,794 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.01, for a total transaction of $42,724,713.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 306,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,870,521.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 285,777 shares of company stock valued at $49,443,816 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cleaning, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; and professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the Clorox, Dispatch, HealthLink, Clorox Healthcare, Hidden Valley, KC Masterpiece, and Soy Vay brands.

