CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) Shares Sold by ING Groep NV

ING Groep NV trimmed its holdings in shares of CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) by 45.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 25,519 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV’s holdings in CME Group were worth $5,342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Covington Capital Management raised its stake in CME Group by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 2,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Conning Inc. raised its stake in CME Group by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 5,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC raised its stake in CME Group by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 11,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,319,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its stake in CME Group by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 5,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in CME Group by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 17,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,558,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. 85.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CME Group stock traded down $1.22 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $177.96. 1,508,600 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,218,916. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $178.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $197.18. CME Group Inc has a 12-month low of $131.80 and a 12-month high of $225.36. The firm has a market cap of $65.06 billion, a PE ratio of 26.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 45.79%. CME Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.62 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be given a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 9th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

In other CME Group news, COO Julie Holzrichter sold 3,011 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $541,980.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 41,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,396,380. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Julie Winkler sold 5,620 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.97, for a total value of $1,185,651.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,298,300.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,692 shares of company stock worth $2,350,147 in the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised CME Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $182.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded CME Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. UBS Group raised their target price on CME Group from $222.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Citigroup raised their target price on CME Group from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on CME Group from $216.00 to $168.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $194.27.

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers a range of products across various asset classes, including futures and options based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural commodities, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

