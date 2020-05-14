CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) Short Interest Update

CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,340,000 shares, a decline of 5.9% from the April 15th total of 3,550,000 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,720,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Shares of CMS traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $54.37. 2,359,208 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,538,709. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $58.01 and a 200-day moving average of $62.11. CMS Energy has a 52 week low of $46.03 and a 52 week high of $69.17. The stock has a market cap of $15.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.75, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.96.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.07. CMS Energy had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 14.68%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that CMS Energy will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.4075 per share. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.46%.

CMS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on CMS Energy from $67.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Mizuho started coverage on CMS Energy in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Vertical Research started coverage on CMS Energy in a research note on Monday, February 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price target for the company. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded CMS Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on CMS Energy from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.15.

In other news, Director John G. Russell sold 5,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.73, for a total value of $312,088.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 181,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,129,651.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jean-Francois Brossoit sold 1,796 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.62, for a total value of $99,893.52. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 59,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,286,418.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of CMS Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $137,000. 6 Meridian lifted its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 9,451 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $594,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 37.9% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 597 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CMS Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $411,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 12,497 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $786,000 after acquiring an additional 2,754 shares during the last quarter. 92.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CMS Energy

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. The segment generates electricity through coal, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

