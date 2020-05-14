CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) SVP Sells $99,893.52 in Stock

CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) SVP Jean-Francois Brossoit sold 1,796 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.62, for a total value of $99,893.52. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 59,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,286,418.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of CMS Energy stock traded down $0.45 during trading on Thursday, hitting $54.18. The stock had a trading volume of 275,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,540,660. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $15.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.48, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of $57.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.15. CMS Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $46.03 and a fifty-two week high of $69.17.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 10.68%. CMS Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.4075 per share. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.46%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CMS. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in CMS Energy by 37.9% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 597 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 11,412 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $717,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 916 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 53,908 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,388,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 4,211 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. 92.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CMS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on CMS Energy from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Barclays reduced their price target on CMS Energy from $67.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of CMS Energy in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on CMS Energy from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on CMS Energy from $67.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CMS Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.15.

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. The segment generates electricity through coal, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

