Cocrystal Pharma (OTCMKTS:COCP) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Cocrystal Pharma (OTCMKTS:COCP) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03, Bloomberg Earnings reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS COCP traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.92. The company had a trading volume of 1,480,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,563,874. Cocrystal Pharma has a 52 week low of $0.39 and a 52 week high of $2.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.72.

About Cocrystal Pharma

Cocrystal Pharma, Inc, formerly Biozone Pharmaceuticals, Inc, is engaged in developing medicines for use in the treatment of human viral diseases. The Company develops technologies and approaches to create antiviral drug candidates. The Company is developing antiviral therapeutics that inhibit the replication function of a virus, including the ribonucleic acid (RNA)-dependent RNA polymerase enzyme, the helicase enzyme and the NS5A protein of hepatitis C virus (HCV), and the polymerase enzymes of influenza virus and norovirus.

