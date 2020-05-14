Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) Stock Holdings Lifted by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,556,926 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,889 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.65% of Cognizant Technology Solutions worth $165,290,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $19,244,610,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $364,997,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 41.8% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 9,823,283 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $609,240,000 after buying an additional 2,893,642 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,713,105 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $1,222,606,000 after buying an additional 2,438,257 shares during the period. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 2,430.7% during the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 2,133,817 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $132,339,000 after acquiring an additional 2,049,500 shares during the period. 89.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on CTSH. BMO Capital Markets cut Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $58.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Nomura restated a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Sunday. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Cognizant Technology Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.50.

Shares of NASDAQ CTSH traded up $1.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $50.78. 457,473 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,443,972. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp has a 1 year low of $40.01 and a 1 year high of $71.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.92, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of $51.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.39.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The information technology service provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.22 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 20.90% and a net margin of 10.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 19th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is 22.06%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information technology service provider to buy up to 5.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology. It offers analytics and artificial intelligence, digital engineering, intelligent process automation, interactive, and hybrid cloud services and solutions; and application development, systems integration, application testing and maintenance, infrastructure, and business process services.

