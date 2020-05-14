Coin Lion Trading 24.7% Lower This Week (LION)

Coin Lion (CURRENCY:LION) traded down 33.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 14th. One Coin Lion token can now be bought for approximately $0.0022 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX and YoBit. Over the last seven days, Coin Lion has traded 24.7% lower against the US dollar. Coin Lion has a market cap of $70,128.29 and $4.00 worth of Coin Lion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

About Coin Lion

Coin Lion’s genesis date was November 3rd, 2017. Coin Lion’s total supply is 159,698,831 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,226,096 tokens. Coin Lion’s official Twitter account is @coin_lion. The official website for Coin Lion is www.coinlion.com. The Reddit community for Coin Lion is /r/Coin_Lion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Coin Lion

Coin Lion can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coin Lion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Coin Lion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Coin Lion using one of the exchanges listed above.

