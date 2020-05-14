Colfax Corp (NYSE:CFX) Expected to Earn Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.07 Per Share

Colfax Corp (NYSE:CFX) – Northcoast Research cut their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for Colfax in a research note issued to investors on Monday, May 11th. Northcoast Research analyst T. Hayes now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.18. Northcoast Research has a “Buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for Colfax’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.50 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.26 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.35 EPS and Q3 2021 earnings at $0.47 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on CFX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Colfax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Colfax from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Colfax from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Colfax in a report on Thursday, January 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Colfax from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.38.

Shares of CFX traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $24.05. 76,958 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,653,817. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.08 and a 200-day moving average of $31.08. Colfax has a 52 week low of $12.23 and a 52 week high of $39.30. The stock has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.83 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.93.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. Colfax had a negative net margin of 13.62% and a positive return on equity of 8.89%. The company had revenue of $816.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $790.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. Colfax’s quarterly revenue was down 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CFX. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Colfax by 10,323.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,084,211 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073,809 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Colfax by 34.9% during the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,911,367 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $77,445,000 after buying an additional 1,011,900 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Colfax during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $24,529,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in Colfax by 119.0% during the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,038,678 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,787,000 after buying an additional 564,309 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Colfax by 42.8% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,287,390 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,490,000 after buying an additional 385,954 shares during the period. 96.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Colfax Corporation operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company operates through Air and Gas Handling, and Fabrication Technology segments. The Air and Gas Handling segment designs, manufactures, installs, and maintains heavy-duty fans, rotary heat exchangers, blowers, and compressors.

