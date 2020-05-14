Colfax Corp (NYSE:CFX) Shares Sold by Alps Advisors Inc.

Alps Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Colfax Corp (NYSE:CFX) by 12.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 12,800 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Colfax worth $1,758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in shares of Colfax by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 57,188 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,080,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Colfax by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 24,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $895,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of Colfax by 4.6% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 14,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Colfax by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 44,470 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,618,000 after buying an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in shares of Colfax by 457.6% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Colfax alerts:

Shares of CFX stock opened at $23.64 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of -6.83 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Colfax Corp has a 1-year low of $12.23 and a 1-year high of $39.30.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $816.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $790.17 million. Colfax had a negative net margin of 13.62% and a positive return on equity of 8.89%. The business’s revenue was down 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Colfax Corp will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CFX shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Colfax from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Colfax from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Colfax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Colfax from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, TheStreet cut Colfax from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Colfax presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.38.

Colfax Company Profile

Colfax Corporation operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company operates through Air and Gas Handling, and Fabrication Technology segments. The Air and Gas Handling segment designs, manufactures, installs, and maintains heavy-duty fans, rotary heat exchangers, blowers, and compressors.

Read More: What does relative strength index mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colfax Corp (NYSE:CFX).

Receive News & Ratings for Colfax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colfax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.