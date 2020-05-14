Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Director Michael B. Polk Sells 3,115 Shares

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Director Michael B. Polk sold 3,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.08, for a total transaction of $212,069.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,403,945.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Colgate-Palmolive stock traded down $1.24 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $67.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,998,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,236,924. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1-year low of $58.49 and a 1-year high of $77.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.51, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $68.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.53. The company has a market cap of $58.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.16, a PEG ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.60.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.07 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 15.86% and a return on equity of 942.99%. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 20th will be given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 17th. This is a boost from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is presently 62.19%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $69.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $67.00 price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Colgate-Palmolive presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.27.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CL. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $19,416,210,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $583,948,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 35,125,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,330,928,000 after buying an additional 1,686,475 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 129.6% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,517,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,291,000 after buying an additional 1,420,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,956,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,019,000 after buying an additional 1,394,544 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.84% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

