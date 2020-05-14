Collectors Universe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLCT) Short Interest Up 6.2% in April

Collectors Universe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLCT) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 260,600 shares, a growth of 6.2% from the April 15th total of 245,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 63,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.1 days. Currently, 2.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

CLCT has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet lowered Collectors Universe from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Collectors Universe from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Collectors Universe by 59.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 146,594 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,175,000 after acquiring an additional 54,550 shares in the last quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. lifted its stake in Collectors Universe by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 206,485 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,759,000 after acquiring an additional 9,020 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Collectors Universe by 37.4% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 172,837 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,984,000 after acquiring an additional 47,038 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Collectors Universe by 59.3% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,646 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 3,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Collectors Universe in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Collectors Universe stock traded down $0.63 during trading on Thursday, hitting $19.88. 83,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 66,527. The firm has a market capitalization of $187.26 million, a P/E ratio of 16.43 and a beta of 1.61. Collectors Universe has a 1-year low of $13.26 and a 1-year high of $30.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

Collectors Universe (NASDAQ:CLCT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter. Collectors Universe had a return on equity of 50.87% and a net margin of 14.02%. The business had revenue of $18.72 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th.

About Collectors Universe

Collectors Universe, Inc provides authentication and grading services to dealers and collectors of coins, trading cards, event tickets, autographs, and historical and sports memorabilia in the United States. It operates through three segments: Coins, Trading Cards and Autographs, and Other High-End Collectibles.

