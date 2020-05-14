Colonial Trust Advisors Boosts Stock Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Colonial Trust Advisors boosted its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,740 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,242 shares during the quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors’ holdings in Stryker were worth $4,785,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Retirement Network increased its holdings in Stryker by 1,004.5% in the first quarter. Retirement Network now owns 5,854 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $975,000 after buying an additional 5,324 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Stryker by 3.9% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,633 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Family Management Corp increased its holdings in Stryker by 3.6% in the first quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 3,607 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $601,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 increased its holdings in Stryker by 2.8% in the first quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 3,258 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $541,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Noesis Capital Mangement Corp increased its holdings in Stryker by 1.3% in the first quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp now owns 66,756 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $11,114,000 after buying an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. 73.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Katherine Ann Owen sold 3,121 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.81, for a total transaction of $595,518.01. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $855,019.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 200 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.01, for a total transaction of $37,202.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,289,772.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,670 shares of company stock valued at $2,380,526. 6.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:SYK traded down $3.79 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $177.35. The stock had a trading volume of 112,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,170,848. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.24, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.85. Stryker Co. has a twelve month low of $124.54 and a twelve month high of $226.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $174.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $196.38.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 24.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.88 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. Stryker’s payout ratio is currently 27.85%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on SYK shares. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Stryker from $201.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Stryker from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on Stryker from $243.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. Cfra dropped their price objective on Stryker from $234.00 to $231.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Stryker from $242.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $214.23.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

