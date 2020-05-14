Colonial Trust Advisors Has $9.53 Million Stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Colonial Trust Advisors increased its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,409 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,202 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale makes up 2.0% of Colonial Trust Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Colonial Trust Advisors’ holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $9,526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Intrust Bank NA lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 4,589 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,349 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,806,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC now owns 3,296 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $940,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter worth $799,000. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC WY lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 3,241 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $924,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.25% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on COST. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Cleveland Research upgraded Costco Wholesale from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. BidaskClub upgraded Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $335.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Costco Wholesale presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $318.54.

In related news, VP James P. Murphy sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total value of $1,550,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 42,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,259,010. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.83, for a total value of $314,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,257,791.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,448 shares of company stock valued at $2,308,656. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COST traded down $2.85 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $299.29. 2,225,225 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,355,417. The stock has a market cap of $135.10 billion, a PE ratio of 34.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $301.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $301.71. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $233.05 and a 12 month high of $325.26.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The retailer reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $39.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.26 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 23.41% and a net margin of 2.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.01 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 1st will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 30th. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.19%.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

