ColossusXT Trading Down 38.3% Over Last 7 Days (COLX)

ColossusXT (CURRENCY:COLX) traded up 6.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on May 14th. During the last week, ColossusXT has traded down 38.3% against the US dollar. ColossusXT has a total market cap of $2.31 million and $1,063.00 worth of ColossusXT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ColossusXT coin can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

DECOIN (DTEP) traded 44% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000533 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000028 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded 27.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0476 or 0.00000493 BTC.

SportsCoin (SPORT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000017 BTC.

BitSoar (BSR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About ColossusXT

ColossusXT is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 8th, 2015. ColossusXT’s total supply is 12,042,426,536 coins and its circulating supply is 12,001,384,709 coins. The official website for ColossusXT is colossusxt.io. The Reddit community for ColossusXT is /r/ColossuscoinX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ColossusXT’s official message board is medium.com/@colossusxt. ColossusXT’s official Twitter account is @colossuscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ColossusXT Coin Trading

ColossusXT can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ColossusXT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ColossusXT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ColossusXT using one of the exchanges listed above.

